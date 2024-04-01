Today is Monday April 01, 2024
Refinery fire leaves two employees injured in the Texas Panhandle

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 4:56 pm
BORGER (AP) — Phillips 66 says two employees have been injured in a fire at a refinery in the Texas Panhandle. A statement from the company says the two were taken to a hospital following the fire Monday morning at the refinery in Borger. Their condition has not been released. The statement says the fire was extinguished and the refinery is continuing to operate while the cause of the fire is under investigation. Borger is northeast of Amarillo and about 320 miles northwest of Dallas.



