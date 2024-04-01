Carthage ISD teacher finalist for education award

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 4:56 pm

CARTHAGE – A Carthage High School teacher has been named as one of 50 finalists statewide for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. According to our news partner, Carthage High School teacher Catherine Jackson is a finalist for a Lifetime Achievement Award. H-E-B said in a release, that 50 finalists were named statewide. Teacher finalists received a $1,000 check for themselves while their schools received a $1,500 check. Officials at Carthage ISD said that as a finalist, Jackson is eligible to win a $25,000 prize for herself and a $25,000 grant for Carthage ISD. Those will be announced on May 5.

