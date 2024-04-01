Pine Tree ISD student in custody for a making terroristic threat

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 4:56 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said a student was apprehended after they allegedly made a terroristic threat to Pine Tree ISD on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said were made aware of the threat on a social media platform Sunday around around 11 p.m. After an investigation by Longview Police, the student was taken into custody, charged with make a terroristic and is currently in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

Go Back