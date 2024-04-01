Today is Monday April 01, 2024
Felicity Huffman to make TV return with ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 2:36 pm
KABC-TV

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman will return to television for the first time since serving time behind bars for the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal in the Paramount+ spinoff Criminal Minds: Evolution.

ABC Audio has confirmed the actress will guest star in the forthcoming season as Dr. Jill Gideon, "a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory."

Gideon has a "complicated history" with Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna's David Rossi and was married to Jason Gideon, Mandy Patinkin's Behavioral Analysis Unit team leader for two seasons of the show, who, it was revealed, was killed during an investigation.

"Her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery," the tease from Paramount+ continues.

As reported, Huffman was to return in a spinoff of ABC's The Good Doctor, but the pilot wasn't picked up.

Huffman was one of the 33 parents, including Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who faced federal charges in the admissions scandal, pleading guilty to their involvement in 2020.

 

 

