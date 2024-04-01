Today is Monday April 01, 2024
US, Israel to hold virtual talks in standoff over invading Rafah

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 10:34 am
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. and Israeli officials will hold a virtual meeting Monday to continue to discuss the standoff over the Biden administration's opposition to Israel invading the southern Gazan city Rafah, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The official added that in-person follow-up meetings are anticipated after more work from experts.

This, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation in protest of the U.S. not blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

At the time, the White House said it was "disappointed" by that decision.

Monday's virtual meeting was first reported by Axios.

