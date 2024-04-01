Today is Monday April 01, 2024
Police investigate Easter Sunday shooting

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 11:20 am
Tyler Police investigate Easter Sunday shootingTYLER — Tyler Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, officers said they received conflicting stories about where the shooting took place, but said a property on Lenox Avenue is of interest to the investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the not life-threatening injury. Tyler Police Department Public Information officer Andy Erbaugh said investigation is ongoing.



