Police investigate Easter Sunday shooting

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 11:20 am

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, officers said they received conflicting stories about where the shooting took place, but said a property on Lenox Avenue is of interest to the investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the not life-threatening injury. Tyler Police Department Public Information officer Andy Erbaugh said investigation is ongoing.

Go Back