US, Israel to hold virtual talks in standoff over invading Rafah

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 8:53 am

Tents housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, Mar. 30, 2024. -- Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. and Israeli officials will hold a virtual meeting Monday to continue to discuss the standoff over the Biden administration's opposition to Israel invading the southern Gazan city Rafah, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The official added that in-person follow-up meetings are anticipated after more work from experts.

This, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation in protest of the U.S. not blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

At the time, the White House said it was "disappointed" by that decision.

Monday's virtual meeting was first reported by Axios.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back