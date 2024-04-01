Today is Monday April 01, 2024
Trump’s immigration rhetoric makes inroads with some Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Donald Trump’s speeches and online posts, the Republican presidential candidate has ramped up anti-immigrant rhetoric and his messaging often relies on falsehoods about migration. But it’s resonating with many of his core supporters going back a decade, to “build the wall” chants at his campaign rallies. President Joe Biden portrays the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border as a policy dispute that Congress can fix. And he criticizes Republicans in Washington for backing away from a border security deal after facing criticism from Trump. But Trump’s message appears to be resonating with key elements of the Democratic coalition that Biden will need to win over this November. And that could be a concern for the Democratic president.



