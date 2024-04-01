Today is Monday April 01, 2024
‘Suspicious disappearance’: Law enforcement searches for two women in Oklahoma

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 6:54 am
(TEXAS COUNTY, Okla.) -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the "suspicious disappearance" of two women in Texas County.

The women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were traveling together to pick up children when they went missing, the bureau said in a statement.

“They never made it to the pickup location,” a law enforcement advisory said. “Their car was located abandoned on the side of the road.”

Their vehicle was found near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in Texas County, the bureau's statement said.

The Texas County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies are aiding the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

