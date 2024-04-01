I-20W at 69 in Lindale closed until noon

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 4:21 am

LINDALE – The Tyler district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that Interstate 20 westbound at US Highway 69 will be closed until noon on Monday. The closure is needed as crews will be setting up large cranes in the westbound lanes to haul away a heavy load stuck in the median since last month, according to TxDOT. I-20 westbound will exit the interstate at exit 557 and will go north through Lindale on US 69 to FM 16 and back to I-20 by taking FM 849 south through Hideaway.

The northbound outside lane of US 69 will also be temporarily closed off to help I-20 traffic get redirected onto US 69. TxDOT asked motorists to plan ahead, follow posted signs and prepare for delays.

