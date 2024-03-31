Curry scores 33 points, Warriors overcome Spurs for 4th straight win

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2024 at 9:17 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 33 points and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 117-113 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Curry was 12 for 23 from the field, hitting 7 of 15 3-pointer attempts, as Golden State clings to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference — two games ahead of Houston after the Rockets’ home loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and nine rebounds.

Wembanyama was called for an over-the-back foul on what would have been his 10th rebound with four seconds remaining. Warriors forward Draymond Green made one of two free throws to seal the victory.

Green finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio had a 7-0 run to cut Golden State’s lead to 113-111 with 59 seconds remaining. Klay Thompson responded with a 3-pointer.

Thompson finished with 13 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Dominick Barlow due to injuries.

The Spurs turned to their bench with three of their top four scorers and nearly 50 points per game out. They responded in the first half.

