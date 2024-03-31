Jaeger denies Scheffler a 3rd straight win. Nelly Korda makes it 3 in a row on LPGA

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2024 at 7:04 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephan Jaeger won his first PGA Tour event in his 135th attempt, closing with nine straight pars for a 3-under 67 and avoiding a playoff when Scottie Scheffler missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday in the Houston Open.

Scheffler was trying to become the first player in seven years to win three straight starts on the PGA Tour, and he was right there with a chance. He two-putted for birdie from 20 feet on the par-5 16th and missed from 12 feet for birdie on the 17th.

His 5-foot birdie putt to force a playoff missed to the left, and Scheffler had to settle for a 68 and a runner-up finish.

Jaeger, a 34-year-old German who came to high school in Tennessee when he was 16, earned his first trip to the Masters with the victory. He also is in the remaining four $20 million signature events this season.

LPGA TOUR

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda became the first LPGA Tour player in eight years to win three straight starts, closing with a 7-under 65 on a soggy Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Ford Championship. Korda won the Drive On Championship in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, before sitting out all of the LPGA’s Asian swing. She returned and won the Fir Hill Seri Pak Championship in a playoff last week in California to move back to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.

She started the final round two shots behind and took the lead by nearly holing her approach on the par-4 16th. She finished with a short birdie to reach 20-under 268 for her 12th career LPGA title. Australian rookie Hira Naveed shot 66 and finished alone in second. Lexi Thompson winless in nearly five years, was tied for the lead until hitting into the water on the 16th and making bogey. She had a 68 and finished in a five-way tie for third.

