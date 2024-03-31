Today is Sunday March 31, 2024
Ian Happ’s 4 hits, bases-loaded walk lead Cubs over Rangers 9-5

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2024 at 5:36 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — Ian Happ tied his career high with four hits and drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk from José Leclerc in a four-run ninth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their opening three-game series.

With the score 4-4, Leclerc (0-1) walked Michael Busch with one out, allowed Nico Hoerner’s swinging-bunt single down the third-base line and walked Mike Tauchman.

Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a forceout at the plate, Happ walked on a full-count fastball that sailed wide and Seiya Suzuki greeted Jacob Latz with a two-run single. Cody Bellinger singled in the final run.

Héctor Neris (1-0) pitched a one-hit eighth.

Texas pitchers walked nine while allowing 12 hits.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer in the first off Jon Gray, who allowed five runs — four earned — seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run single in the second against Jordan Wicks. Happ had an RBI double in the fourth, with another run scoring for a 5-2 lead when center fielder Leody Taveras misplayed the ball for an error.

Semien hit an RBI double in the fourth and scored on rookie Wyatt Langford’s tying two-run triple that one-hopped the 410-foot sign in center.

Wicks gave up five runs — two earned, — five hits and three walks in four innings. Cubs starters pitcher 12 1/3 innings in the series.



