Today is Sunday March 31, 2024
ktbb logo


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery for hernia, office says

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2024 at 2:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery for a hernia on Sunday, his office announced, during which time he'll be under full anesthesia.

Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister and minister of justice, will fill in as prime minister while Netanyahu is under anesthesia, the office said.

The hernia was discovered Saturday night during a routine checkup, after which it was decided Netanyahu would undergo surgery, the prime minister's office said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC