Today is Saturday March 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Boil water notice issued for northwest of Gladewater

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2024 at 11:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Boil water notice issued for northwest of GladewaterGLADEWATER – The City of Gladewater has issued a boil water notice Friday night for northwest areas of Gladewater near Hendricks Street. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was placed because of a water pressure problem. Officials said anyone in the area of Hendricks Street or anyone near there who lost water pressure Friday should bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before consumption. The city said they would post an update once the water has been tested and the boil water notice is lifted.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC