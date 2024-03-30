Boil water notice issued for northwest of Gladewater

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2024 at 11:57 pm

GLADEWATER – The City of Gladewater has issued a boil water notice Friday night for northwest areas of Gladewater near Hendricks Street. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was placed because of a water pressure problem. Officials said anyone in the area of Hendricks Street or anyone near there who lost water pressure Friday should bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before consumption. The city said they would post an update once the water has been tested and the boil water notice is lifted.

