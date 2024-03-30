Today is Saturday March 30, 2024
Oregon State beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16

March 29, 2024
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Oregon State’s bigs played huge and the Beavers held Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo in check on Friday to advance to the program’s first regional final in six years.

Timea Gardiner scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Raegan Beers added 18 points and 13 boards in the 70-65 win over the second-seeded Irish.

Donovyn Hunter added 11 points for the third-seeded Beavers (27-7), who will face either overall top-seed South Carolina on Sunday.

Oregon State shot 60% from the floor, while keeping Notre Dame to 36% and outrebounding the Irish 42-24.

Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Maddy Westbeld added 19 points Notre Dame, which lost for the first time in 11 games and finishes the season at 28-7.

Hidalgo, who came in averaging 22.9 points, was held to just 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting, matching a season low in scoring.



