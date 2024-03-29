How will Houston pay its firefighters?

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2024 at 11:28 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle says Mayor John Whitmire’s administration is considering higher taxes and new fees to cover its agreement with the firefighters union, an expensive deal poised to cost Houston taxpayers tens of millions of dollars more every year in the coming decades. After eight years of bitter contract disputes, the city reached a landmark settlement with the union earlier this month, promising the firefighters $650 million in back pay, as well as up to 34% salary increases in the next five years. City officials estimated the total cost of the deal will likely exceed $1 billion, with payments spread out over the next 25 to 30 years. Marty Lancton, president of the firefighters union, has argued that Houston’s budget could have taken an even larger immediate hit if the two sides had gone to trial.

Even before factoring in the financial strain from the firefighters’ agreement, the city already faces a projected budget shortfall of at least $160 million for the fiscal year beginning this July, according to Finance Director Melissa Dubowski. And that’s without factoring in Houston’s municipal workers union and police union, which are also set to renew their contracts this year and next year, respectively. Whitmire recently said the city is “broke” and urged Houstonians to get behind all necessary measures to finance the firefighters’ deal. And City Attorney Arturo Michel told the Chronicle the administration is weighing all options as it approaches the budget season. While the specifics are still in flux, here are some possible ways the billion-dollar agreement could impact Houston residents. Houston residents could see higher property tax bills within the next year, as the Whitmire administration considers ways to draw more tax revenues from homeowners than permitted by the city’s revenue cap.

