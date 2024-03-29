Texas death row inmate is re-sentenced to life without parole

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2024 at 8:15 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — It took years, but an intellectually disabled Texas inmate has been re-sentenced from death to life without the possibility of parole by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Randall Mays was condemned in 2008 for gunning down two Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Six years before that, in 2002, the US Supreme Court decided that people with an IQ below 70 cannot be executed. Mays has an IQ of 63. Benjamin Wollf with the Texas Office of Capital and Forensic Writs helped represent Hayes and says the death penalty should only be used on those who qualify. Mays has had three execution dates come and go.

