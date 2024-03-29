Rangers’ Max Scherzer encouraged by rehab, eyes earlier return

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2024 at 7:26 am

ByBRADFORD DOOLITTLE

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Texas Rangers begin defense of their first World Series title, the news surrounding ailing ace Max Scherzer keeps getting brighter.

Scherzer, 39, underwent back surgery in December to address a herniated disk, and while he will begin 2024 on the injured list, his stay there might not be as long as initially expected. Rather than placing Scherzer on the 60-day IL, which would have ensured his absence for the first two months of the season, Texas put him on the 15-day list.

That bodes well for Scherzer’s recovery, even as he is for the time being still in spring training mode.

“It’s kind of early February for me right now,” said Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner. “Just have to come in and continue to do the rehab, do the process, and hopefully I’m back out there sooner than later.”

Scherzer threw two innings in a bullpen session Tuesday, his highest-stress action since the surgery. He came out of it encouraged by his body’s response.

“That was a good work day,” Scherzer said. “My body felt good the next day, so that was a big check mark for me. But in my head, I’m in early February.”

Still, there is plenty of work to do before Scherzer takes the mound for the champs in a real game.

“It’s one thing to throw a bullpen,” Scherzer said. “It’s another thing to get into a game, then you start to ramp up pitch count. So there’s still a number of hurdles to cross.”

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the Mets at last season’s trade deadline. He pitched well for Texas, going 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA over eight starts, but also battled injury. First, he was diagnosed with a strained right teres major muscle in mid-September that was expected to end his season.

Instead, Scherzer returned during Texas’ ALCS win over Houston, making two appearances. He then threw three shutout innings during Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona but had to leave that contest when his back locked up. He missed the rest of the World Series.

The Rangers are facing a season-long vigil of its injured list when it comes to the makeup of their starting rotation. Joining Scherzer on the IL is fellow Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, who is expected to return later in the season, as is offseason acquisition Tyler Mahle.

For now, Scherzer will get a chance to enjoy the Rangers’ title celebration just like their fans. Scherzer has opened a season as a defending champ before, with the 2020 Nationals, whose title ceremonies were stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really want to enjoy it with the fans this time and soak in that special moment,” Scherzer said. “Really looking forward to it.”

The Rangers unveiled their first championship banner during a ceremony before Thursday’s season-opening game against the Chicago Cubs.

The banner was a simple design with the Rangers’ “T” logo as well as the commemorative year “2023,” the words “World Series Champions” and a partial image of the Commissioner’s Trophy, awarded to the champions each season. It now hangs from the rafters of Globe Life Field next to the club’s video scoreboard in center field.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, enjoying the fourth post-championship Opening Day of his career, thanked the crowd in a brief speech. Standing next to him was reliever Josh Sborz, who recorded the final out of Texas’ clinching win against Arizona last November.

