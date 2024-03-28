Wichita man arrested in 2023 Marshall murder

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2024 at 4:37 pm

MARSHALL— Authorities have charged a Wichita man for murder in connection to the 2023 killing of a 16-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, the Marshall Police Department Tuesday arrested 27-year-old Jarvis Gill in the murder that occurred in the early morning of June 7, 2023.

MPD said at the time of the shooting they received a call of a person lying in the roadway on Alexander Street. When officers arrived they found the unnamed teen dead of a single gunshot wound. Further investigation found the body had been in the street about 90 minutes before authorities were called. During this time, officers said people drove around the body and took pictures and video of it.



In August of last year, police charged 24-year-old Tyra Valentine, Diamond Roach, 32 and 50-year-old Alexander Morrison, all from Marshall, and charged with them failure to report human remains. Two juveniles were charged with robbery.

Jarvis Gill is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Harrison County Jail.

Go Back