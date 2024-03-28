Six vehicle collision on Lake Palestine bridge injures five

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2024 at 4:37 pm

CHANDLER – A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Lake Palestine has left five persons injured. According to our news partner KETK, the accidents happened around 8 a.m. The Chandler Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident, finding six vehicles had collided, some with major damage. Five people were sent to local hospitals, one of those had to be flown out. DPS was at the scene controlling traffic until the bridge was reopened to normal traffic flow.

