Lufkin men arrested for robbing Domino’s delivery driver

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2024 at 1:47 pm

LUFKIN – Four men were charged with aggravated robbery after a Domino’s pizza employee reported being robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Harris, 17, Floyd Hennington, 19, Deanthony Minor, 19, and Amare White, 20, robbed a delivery driver for 2 pizzas and an order of wings. During a search, officials found: “Domino’s pizza boxes, a pistol hidden in a laundry hamper, and uneaten pizza slices in a bathroom toilet as if the suspects were trying to flush the evidence.” Harris and Hennington are being held on a $150,000 bond while Minor and White have bonds of $100,000 at the Angelina County Jail.

