Chick-fil-A donates soup to Salvation Army

TYLER — Local Chick-fil-A restaurants donated thousands of soups and cookies on Wednesday to the Salvation Army in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the occasion was made possible through the donation drive that was held in February where for every soup bought, two would be donated.

“The idea is that the community helps out, that every time they buy a soup, we donate the soup. And over the course of time, it’s been like 75,000 bowls of soup over the last 15-20 years that we’ve been able to donate to the community,” Ikey Eason, Troup Highway Chick-fil-A owner, said.

The annual soup drive began nearly two decades ago and on Wednesday, the chain restaurant donated 3,143 bowls of soup and 384 cookies to combat food insecurity in the community.

According to a release, almost 7,5000 meals are served at the Salvation Army every month.

“Last year, we served over 85,000 meals. So the soup drive is important. You know, every time we get a great partner like Chick-fil-A that can come in and help us. You know, that’s more that we can put back into helping people,” Salvation Army of Tyler Captain Jeremy Walker said.

