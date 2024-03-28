Panthers to sign pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, sources say

ByABC News

Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Clowney’s contract can be worth up to $24 million, the sources said.

Clowney gives the Panthers another pass-rusher to help fill the void left by the trade of Brian Burns to the New York Giants earlier this month. The Panthers also signed free agent D.J. Wonnum earlier this month.

It will be a homecoming for Clowney, who is from Rock Hill, South Carolina, and played collegiately for South Carolina.

Besides the Panthers, Clowney also received interest from the New York Jets, visiting the team last week.

Clowney, 31, got his career back on track last year, becoming one of the bigger surprises on the Baltimore Ravens with his pass rush and durability. He proved he can still impact games by getting to the quarterback with 9.5 sacks, which tied a career high. In the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Clowney recorded a sack in helping Baltimore shut out Patrick Mahomes in the second half.

The Ravens signed Clowney to a one-year, $2.5 million contract last year on the final day of training camp because they needed experienced depth at pass-rusher. He then earned $2.75 million in incentives by exceeding nine sacks and participating in over 60% of Baltimore’s snaps on defense. In a career filled with injuries, Clowney played in all 19 games for Baltimore last season (including playoffs), which is only the second time he’s suited up for every game in a season.

Clowney was not heavily pursued in free agency last year because of a tumultuous exit from the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He was ruled out of the final regular season game after he was quoted as saying the Browns were more worried about getting individual accolades for Myles Garrett than winning games. Clowney later said those comments were never on the record.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowl player who has totaled 363 tackles, 52.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in 10 seasons. After spending his first five seasons with the Houston Texans, he has played for four teams in his last five seasons (the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Browns and Ravens).

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

