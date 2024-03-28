Sixers’ Joel Embiid likely back in regular season, Nick Nurse says

ByTIM BONTEMPS

PHILADELPHIA — Sixers coach Nick Nurse expressed optimism that reigning MVP Joel Embiid will be back on the court before the end of the regular season.

“I think there’s a very good likelihood that he will return before the play-in, playoff,” Nurse said before the Sixers’ game Wednesday night against the LA Clippers.

Embiid hasn’t played since Jan. 30, when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently fell on his leg in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Warriors in San Francisco.

Since then, the 76ers have gone 10-16, the 10th-best record in the Eastern Conference over that span, and have fallen into the play-in tournament mix in the Eastern Conference standings.

Things would change in a hurry if Embiid, who was leading the league in scoring at 35.3 points per game before getting hurt, is able to return sometime over the next 10 games.

Embiid is seven weeks removed from having surgery on the lateral meniscus in his left knee. While Nurse reiterated there’s “no timetable” for his return, he did say that Embiid continues to do on-court work.

“I haven’t met with him,” Nurse said. “I have talked with him, FaceTimed with him a couple times. He’s on the court, as you guys know, and we still don’t have a timeline for his return.”

Nurse continued: “I would imagine he’s getting better each day. It’s just trying to get him strong and confident and in shape and ramped up and all those wonderful words.”

Nurse added that he would provide an update when Embiid progresses to contact practice or other steps before his potential return to the court.

Before Wednesday night’s action, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projected Philadelphia to finish eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with 44 wins, one behind the Miami Heat in seventh and two behind the Indiana Pacers in sixth. The Sixers play the Heat next week.

Philadelphia is 26-8 this season when Embiid plays and 13-25 when he doesn’t.

