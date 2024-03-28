Florida Atlantic hiring John Jakus as next head coach

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2024 at 5:45 am

ByJEFF BORZELLO

Florida Atlantic is hiring Baylor assistant John Jakus as its next head coach, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Jakus is replacing Dusty May, who left last week to become the head coach at Michigan. May led FAU to the 2023 Final Four and back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

Jakus has been on Scott Drew’s staff for seven seasons, helping lead Baylor to the national championship in 2021 and back-to-back Big 12 regular-season titles in 2021 and 2022. He also spent three seasons on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga as director of basketball operations and began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor.

He also has coaching experience overseas, as the head coach of ABA Strumica in Macedonia and Agape Bulgaria.

Drew’s coaching tree has produced several head coaches, including Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland, Wichita State’s Paul Mills and North Florida’s Matt Driscoll.

Go Back