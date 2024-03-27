Today is Wednesday March 27, 2024
ktbb logo


4 dead, 1 in critical condition after Illinois stabbing spree; suspect in custody, officials say

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 6:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) -- An adult male allegedly stabbed multiple victims in the Rockford, Illinois area on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, one in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities said in a press conference Wednesday.

Rockford police say the suspect is in custody and there is no known motive at this time.

“Words can’t even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event," the Rockford police chief said, adding, "This was a heinous crime."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC