Today is Wednesday March 27, 2024
Several states under flood watches as heavy rain approaches East Coast

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 2:59 pm
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The same storm system that brought flooding and hail to Georgia and Florida -- and heavy snow to the Upper Midwest -- is moving east on Wednesday.

Hail the size of pingpong balls was reported from Florida's Panhandle to southern Georgia Tuesday while 20 to 40 inches of snow fell from New Mexico to Minnesota.

After record warm winter for the Midwest, March is turning out to be the snowiest "winter" month. Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport has received more snow during the month of March, with 15.2 inches, than they did for the entire winter -- December, January and February -- with 11.1 inches.

The storm is now moving east and will bring a soaking rain from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday.

Flood watches have already been issued from Florida to Virginia, where some areas could get up to 5 inches of rain.

In the Northeast, the heaviest rain will be from the Jersey Shore into Long Island and eastern New England, where some areas could see up to 3 inches.

The rain will continue for the Northeast into Thursday night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



