Smith County Offices closed for Good Friday

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 3:01 pm

SMITH COUNTY – All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Friday, March 29, 2024, for Good Friday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, April 1. To get more information on Smith County events, click here. For the city of Tyler, go here.

