Kilgore ISD receives $25,000 donation for bus tracking

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 2:45 pm
Kilgore ISD receives ,000 donation for bus trackingKILGORE – Kilgore ISD announced that they received a large donation to implement advanced bus tracking. According to a release, the $25,000 donation from Claycomb Associate Architects will be going towards the implementation of state-of-the-art bus tracking technology. Parents will have access to the real time location of their students and provide accurate arrival and departure times of routes. The school said that they hope the software will reduce wait times, minimize disruption and enhance the bus-riding experience for both students and parents. Kilgore ISD said that they plan on the software being implemented in time for the beginning of the next fall semester.



