Countywide cleanup set for April

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 8:20 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County residents will get to take one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup, which runs for the entire month of April. According to a news release from Smith County, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court are once again offering the yearly program, which allows residents to take one truck-load of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free. During County Government Month, one voucher per resident are available in-person only at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler, or any of the Justice of the Peace/Constable Offices throughout the County. The vouchers are available this week and can be used beginning Monday, April 1, through Saturday, May 4.

“It’s that time of year again … time for spring cleaning,” Environmental Crimes Deputy Tommy Goodman said. “We sure would like as many Smith County citizens to participate in this as possible.”

Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, Tyler. It is seven miles east of Loop 323, off of Old Kilgore Highway.

The landfill charges to take mattresses. The Smith County Voucher includes only one free mattress. Additional mattresses will cost $50 at the landfill.

Items not accepted: hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acid, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.

The Greenwood Farms Landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Its phone number is 800-678-7274.

The vouchers are available to be picked up by Smith County residents at the following locations:

The Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday

Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup

Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona

Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale

Go Back