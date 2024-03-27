Today is Wednesday March 27, 2024
Frederick concedes from Republican Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner recount

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2024 at 5:11 am
Frederick concedes from Republican Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner recountSMITH COUNTY — Pam Frederick has officially withdrawn her recount petition for Precinct 1 Commissioner race, after 30% of the ballots were counted, our news partner KETK reports. According to David Stein, the county chair for the Smith County Republican Party, Frederick conceded, stopping the recount after officials recounted 30% of the votes finding zero discrepancies.

Frederick said in a statement, “Fifteen counters spent up to ten hours today recounting the paper ballots for the race. More than 3,000 votes were recounted which comprises approximately one-third of the total vote for the race. There were no discrepancies in the vote count, proving that the electronic voting system used in Smith County is accurate.”



