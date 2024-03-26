Semi and van crash kills one in Cherokee County

Today is Tuesday March 26, 2024
Cherokee County 18-wheeler and van crash kills one personRUSK — An accident Monday afternoon involving an 18-wheeler and a van killed that vehicles lone occupant near Rusk. According to our news partner KETK, the driver was 44-year-old Nicholas Schintgen of Lino Lakes, Minn.

A DPS report said that Schintgen was driving south on US 69 “at an unsafe speed for the road conditions.” The 18-wheeler, also on US 69 south lost control, causing the van to veer off the edge of road and striking a tree. Nicholas Schintgen was pronounced dead at the accident site.



