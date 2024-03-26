Today is Tuesday March 26, 2024
Many schools and districts didn’t report bus accidents

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2024 at 2:56 pm
AUSTIN – KXAN reports that nineteen percent of Texas school districts and charters failed to report details on school bus crashes that occurred last school year to the Texas Education Agency. The agency tracks school bus accidents through an annual survey that collects information on accidents involving school district or charter school buses. Districts and open-enrollment charter schools are supposed to report information showing basic information about crashes – like the type of bus, the number of students and adults involved or injured, and whether passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to TEA and state statute. According to a TEA report, not all school districts responded to last year’s survey. The agency’s data shows that 233 districts and charters did not report school bus crash data for the 2022-23 school year. KXAN investigators discovered this following last week’s deadly bus crash in Hays CISD.



