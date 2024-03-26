Lawmakers take aim at higher education…again

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2024 at 2:54 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that in the legislative session last year, Texas lawmakers revamped the state’s community college financing model, boosted research funding at several universities and invested billions in higher education. Lawmakers also passed controversial measures dealing with higher education such as Senate Bill 17, which bars public colleges and universities from having diversity, equity and inclusion offices or performing those functions, and SB 18, a law to further regulate how a tenured professor can be fired. With the 89th legislative session set to begin in January, Texas’ higher education is again in the crosshairs. At a policy summit hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, in downtown Austin last week, conservative panelists, including state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, called Texas a leader in the fight against “woke” ideologies — also referred to as identity politics — on college campuses. They also said Texas is far from done.

“We’re going to ask some very tough questions to make sure that it’s actually being enacted in the way that the bill intended,” Bettencourt, who serves on the Senate Education Committee, said about SB 17, which bars DEI. Sherry Sylvester, a senior policy fellow at the foundation, said at the panel that SB 17 is “the strongest (law) in the nation to fight institutionalized woke,” but that it could take decades to fully address “illiberalism on campuses and restore intellectual diversity. In response to a question about further limiting tenure protections, Bettencourt told the crowd that “everything’s on the table” for the next session. “We filed bills about tenure last session; I expect we’ll file bills about tenure again this session,” he said. Bettencourt also spoke against faculty senates. Heidi Tseu, assistant vice president of national engagement at the American Council on Education, a national higher education association that aims to shape policy, said a “flurry” of DEI bills have been filed at state legislatures across the country in the past couple of years. “What we’ve broadly seen is these are targeting specific, very specific things,” Tseu said. “There are think tanks that have put out guidance on how to push back on the ‘woke’ culture. So you’re seeing the language being replicated across these different states.”

