Today is Tuesday March 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Man dead after pursuit from Gregg County authorities

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2024 at 2:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man dead after pursuit from Gregg County authoritiesGREGG COUNTY – A man is dead after officials said a pursuit that started in Gregg County ended in a crash on an Upshur County road. According to our news partner KETK, Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said a warrant was issued last week for a man for burglary of a habitation. Deputies attempted to serve the warrant around 7 a.m. when the man fled his Gladewater home. This started a pursuit into Upshur County, according to Harrington, and Upshur County authorities attempted to spike the man’s car but he was able to evade. On FM 726, officials said the car struck a pickup truck resulting in the death of the man fleeing authorities. A third car slid into the pickup truck as a result of the crash, but Harrington said no one was taken to the hospital for treatment.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC