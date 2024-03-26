Man dead after pursuit from Gregg County authorities

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2024 at 2:32 pm

GREGG COUNTY – A man is dead after officials said a pursuit that started in Gregg County ended in a crash on an Upshur County road. According to our news partner KETK, Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said a warrant was issued last week for a man for burglary of a habitation. Deputies attempted to serve the warrant around 7 a.m. when the man fled his Gladewater home. This started a pursuit into Upshur County, according to Harrington, and Upshur County authorities attempted to spike the man’s car but he was able to evade. On FM 726, officials said the car struck a pickup truck resulting in the death of the man fleeing authorities. A third car slid into the pickup truck as a result of the crash, but Harrington said no one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Go Back