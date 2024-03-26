Ohtani says he never bet on sports, ‘shocked’ interpreter stole money from him

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers in the wake of media inquiries surrounding at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani’s bank account to a Southern California bookmaking operation that is under federal investigation.

“I am very saddened and shocked someone whom I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton, the team’s manager of performance operations, who translated.

Ohtani spoke for nearly 12 minutes, referring to a document in front of him. He did not take questions.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has been telling lies,” Ohtani said.

An MLB source told ESPN that MLB investigators have spoken with federal prosecutors and are free to proceed without restrictions in their own investigation. MLB did not receive any information about the case and does not expect to until the investigation is concluded, the source said.

A two-time MVP, Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels in December to sign a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports, and was never asked to assist betting (payment for anyone else),” Ohtani said.

