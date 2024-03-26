Today is Tuesday March 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Russell Westbrook returns for Clippers 3 months after surgery

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2024 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByOHM YOUNGMISUK

LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook will make his return to the court Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, just three weeks removed from when the LA Clippers star guard underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand.

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Westbrook will not be under a minutes restriction on Monday. Westbrook broke his non-dribbling hand on March 1 against the Washington Wizards and underwent surgery on March 4.

Lue said the Clippers have missed Westbrook’s aggressive energy and hustle and can use his “pop” again. The Clippers went 6-6 without their former MVP point guard.

Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 58 games. He started the first 10 games of the season but made the move to come off the bench to help the Clippers mesh better after the James Harden trade.

From the first game he came off the bench against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 17 to the time he suffered his hand injury, the Clippers went 28-8.

“Another vet, leadership on court, who also is on the same mission we’re on,” Harden said of what the Clippers get with Westbrook back. “That’s to win the championship. So glad to have him back.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC