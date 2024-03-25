44 year prison sentence for Tyler man in 2021 murder

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 5:49 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man was sentenced Monday to 44 years in prison in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Zaccheus Keion Dunn was found guilty for the murder of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger. Police records say Eiglebiger was fatally shot May 13, 2021 at a residence in Tyler. A second suspect, 29-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins was identified in connection to the murder. On July 25, Tyler Police arrested Scroggins and he was charged with capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation. His trial was scheduled to start Monday.

