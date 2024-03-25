Today is Monday March 25, 2024
ktbb logo


44 year prison sentence for Tyler man in 2021 murder

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 5:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


44 year prison sentence for Tyler man in 2021 murderTYLER — A Tyler man was sentenced Monday to 44 years in prison in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Zaccheus Keion Dunn was found guilty for the murder of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger. Police records say Eiglebiger was fatally shot May 13, 2021 at a residence in Tyler. A second suspect, 29-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins was identified in connection to the murder. On July 25, Tyler Police arrested Scroggins and he was charged with capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation. His trial was scheduled to start Monday.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC