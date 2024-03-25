Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rebel Wilson’s “demonstrably false” claims he was an “a-hole” on set

Rebel Wilson made some waves on March 15 when she said in an Instagram Story that her upcoming book would expose a certain A-list "a******" with whom she worked.

"I worked with a massive a******," Wilson said at the time. "And, yeah, now I definitely have a no a******* policy."

The scuttlebutt grew louder when she followed that Rebel Rising tease by identifying Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen as said actor. The pair worked together in The Brothers Grimsby. She even went so far as to say, "He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers" and was "trying to stop press coming out about my book."

"But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth," she claimed, according to Page Six.

However, a rep for Cohen says her allegations are not true.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

According to Page Six, the Australian actress told the Kyle and Jackie O radio show back in 2014 that the "outrageous" actor pressured her to be naked for a scene. "Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I'm like, 'Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me,'" she reportedly said at the time.

