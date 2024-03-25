Today is Monday March 25, 2024
HBO delays production on ‘Euphoria”s third season

HBO

ABC Audio has confirmed that HBO has decided to delay production on the third season of its Emmy-winning drama Euphoria.

Cast members — including its Emmy winners Zendaya and Colman Domingo, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid — were informed they have been temporarily released from their commitments to the drama.

The network issued a statement to ABC Audio reading, "HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

The announcement was something of a surprise; recently, Sweeney hinted to MTV that she was gearing up to get back to work on the acclaimed series.

