Man accused of fatally shooting father

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 11:46 am
Man accused of fatally shooting fatherSMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left a 79-year-old man dead. According to a press release, deputies responded to a home on Park Hill following a 911 call around 12:30 from a woman saying her father had been shot by her brother. Arriving officials attempted life saving measures, to no avail. The victim, identified as Dell Howard Tille, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. An an autopsy has been ordered. The suspect was arrested and the reported weapon was secured. Officials said charges are expected later this morning and the suspect will be identified at that time. The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.



