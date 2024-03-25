Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trail are open

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 4:14 am

TYLER – The annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail opened Friday to Tyler residents and visitors until April 8. According to our news partner KETK, the trails are about 10 miles along residential gardens that include azaleas, tulips, wisteria and dogwood. There will be activities on the trails such as art shows, festivals, historic home tours, markets and the famous horse drawn carriages.

Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Sales said, “This is the time of year where Tyler comes alive with colors,” “Everyone loves getting out in the spring in Tyler.” A bonus this year will be the solar eclipse on April 8.

Travis added, “We love that the Trails attract out-of-town visitors to Tyler because while they’re here, they not only visit the Azalea Trails, but they spend money in our hotels, restaurants, shops, and more. Visitors have a large economic impact on the community during this time.”

More information is available on the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail and events at Totality Tyler and Visit Tyler.

