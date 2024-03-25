Senator Cruz discusses southern border in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 4:14 am

TYLER – Senator Ted Cruz stopped by the Smith County Republican Club annual presidents dinner at the Hollytree Country Club on Saturday to talk about the southern border. Cruz said you may not think Tyler is a border town but he says we might as well be. “The last three years, we’ve seen 10.4 million people cross into this country illegally,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, (R) Texas.

“Joe Biden is sending illegal immigrants right here,” said Cruz. He added that Republican senators tried to pass an amendment saying Biden couldn’t fly any more migrants into the county, but that the Democrats voted no. “Last year, they flew 320,000 illegal immigrants into this country, understand, they’re not just coming across the border,” said Cruz. Cruz says Biden continues to fly illegal immigrants to 40 different United States cities. “This is no longer a battle between Republican and Democrat, this is not a battle between conservative and liberal, this is a battle between sanity and bat crap crazy,” said Cruz. He added Texas continues to show everyone they will fight to secure the border.

