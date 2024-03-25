Today is Monday March 25, 2024
CHISD to break ground on 2023 projects

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2024 at 4:14 am
CHISD to break ground on 2023 projectsTYLER – On March 26th, Chapel Hill ISD will be hosting their initial groundbreaking for their new construction projects. According to our news partner KETK, the site of the new junior high will be first at 11:15 a.m., with the projected finishing date set for Fall 2025. The high school bus loop will host the second groundbreaking at 12:15 p.m. Possible severe weather was the reason for the original Monday date being switched to Tuesday.



