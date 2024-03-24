Pit Bull attacks sends two to hospital

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2024 at 3:07 pm

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK, two dogs attacked a Texarkana police officer who was responding to a reported attack on a local woman. According to Texarkana Police Department, patrol officer Chris Flores responded to the 700 block of Wilson Street to a reported dog attack on a woman. Two large pit bull mix dogs charged him as he walked toward the house. The officer struck one of the dogs with his flashlight, but they were able to overwhelm him. He was knocked down and mauled by the dogs until Officer Matthew Lindsey arrived shortly after. Afraid that he could not shoot the dogs without injuring the officer under attack, Lindsey sprayed them with his fire extinguisher. Officer Flores had extensive injuries and was placed into Officer Jose Chaves’ patrol unit and quickly taken to a local hospital.

The second dog was captured without any incident. After one of the dogs charged an Animal Control Officer attempting to get a hold of the dog – officers shot it. The dog was not killed by the gunshot but wounded enough so that it could be caught.

Officer Flores had 23 lacerations in one arm and muscle damage in another. He underwent surgery, and doctors informed TTPD that the surgery went well and they would know if he had any nerve damage as his healing continued.

The woman who was the subject of the initial call was also admitted to the hospital and is recovering.

