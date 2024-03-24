Suns steamroll Spurs 131-106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns never trailed in steamrolling the San Antonio Spurs 131-106 on Saturday night to help their playoff positioning.

“He was first-class Devin Booker tonight,” Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said. “He was scoring, he was passing. In complete control of the game. Really strong performance by Book.”

Kevin Durant added 25 points for Phoenix, which never trailed and led by as many as 32. Bradley Beal had 13 points and a season-high 12 assists.

Victor Wembanyama had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in 21 minutes as San Antonio lost its third straight and eighth in 10 games. Keldon Johnson had 14 points.

Phoenix shot 59.6% in winning their eighth straight in San Antonio.

“I thought we had a little more contact and physicality in the second half, but you’re not going to stop Book and K.D. from doing what they’re doing and Bradley’s healthy now,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s a pretty tough trio. Our guys did everything they could, and you move on.”

The Suns have won three straight to improve to 13 games above .500 for the first time this season. The surge comes at an opportune time as Phoenix (42-29) is a half-game ahead of Dallas (41-29) for the sixth and final automatic playoff berth in the Western Conference.

“This is what we have been working for and toward all season,” Booker said. “I think the timing is right. It’s the meat of the season and it’s time to lock in and get prepared for postseason.”

Phoenix has a rematch with San Antonio on Monday as the Spurs conclude a season-high eight-game homestand. San Antonio has won just once during that stretch.

The Spurs (15-56) must win five of their last 11 games to avoid finishing with the worst record in franchise history – 20-62 in 1997. Of San Antonio’s remaining opponents, only Utah, Memphis and Detroit are currently not in the playoffs or play-in tournament.

