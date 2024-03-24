No. 5 seed Utah tops 12th-seeded South Dakota State 68-54

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — With nearly all of a 20-point lead having evaporated, Utah turned yet again to Alissa Pili to spark a big second half.

Pili scored 16 of her 26 points in the second half, Kennady McQueen added 17 points and No. 5 seed Utah pulled away in the second half for a 68-54 win over No. 12 seed South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Pili, a third-team AP All-America selection, was terrific again, hitting 11 of 20 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. She banked a 3-pointer with 2:49 left as the shot clock expired that finally put away the Jackrabbits.

“Throughout the season, a lot of teams have guarded me in different ways and I think the main thing for me is just to stay poised and try to just take what the defense gives me. I’ve just gotten better at that over time,” Pili said.

While Pili and the Utes had a strong second half, it was Utah’s start that set the tone. The Utes outscored South Dakota State 20-3 in the first quarter and led 27-7 early in the second quarter. Utah gave away most of the lead and led just 27-24 at the half, but outscored South Dakota State 26-17 in the third quarter to regain control.

Utah (23-10) will face No. 4 seed Gonzaga on Monday night in the second round of the Portland 4 Regional.

