Creighton outlasts Oregon 86-73 in double OT thriller to go to Sweet 16

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2024 at 5:17 am

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Before the second overtime began, Greg McDermott looked over at Dana Altman and the two coaches and close friends shared a smile.

This was madness.

“We were both in disbelief about what was transpiring in front of our eyes,” McDermott said.

They weren’t alone.

Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner made 3-pointers in the second overtime as Creighton edged past Altman — the Bluejays’ former coach —- to move into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with an 86-73 victory over Oregon on Saturday night.

The 3 by the 6-foot-1 Ashworth and a rare one by the 7-1 Kalkbrenner, a defensive specialist, helped the third-seeded Bluejays (25-9) score the first 15 points of the second OT to finally put away the 11th-seeded Ducks (24-12) and end a game that contained enough mayhem for more than one March.

“Epic game,” said McDermott, who took over at Creighton for Altman in 2010 and got his 325th career win, two away from Altman’s school record. “Not sure I’ve been part of one quite like it in 35 years.”

Ashworth scored 21 points, Trey Alexander added 20, Kalkbrenner 19 and Baylor Scheierman 18 for Creighton, which will make its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years when it faces No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday in the Midwest Regional in Detroit.

Go Back