Orioles send No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday to minors

SARASOTA, Fla. — Jackson Holliday’s major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait.

The Orioles announced Friday they had reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp, meaning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft won’t start the season in the majors.

Holliday, 20, is the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday and is regarded as one of baseball’s top overall prospects. Holliday made a strong case to make the major league roster this spring, going 14-for-45 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs and 2 steals in Grapefruit League action.

“This is about an organization that prides itself on developing elite talents, putting a player in the best position for his own long-term success and for the short- and long-term success of the team and the roster that he’s on,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said, according to MLB.com. “This is a 20-year-old that has played 18 games in Triple-A and is also in a position change and has not faced or had the opportunity to produce a ton against upper-level minor league left-handed pitching in particular.

“This is where we’ve landed for now.”

Holliday batted .323 with a .442 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 75 RBIs and 24 steals in 125 games for four different minor league teams from the Single-A to Triple-A levels last season. He primarily played second base and shortstop while also making two appearances at third base.

“He’s very, very close,” Elias said. “He’s very ahead of schedule. He’s done remarkably well. We couldn’t be more excited about his future. But you’re talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league.”

In other moves Friday, the Orioles optioned outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers to minor league camp and reassigned catcher David Bañuelos, infielder Coby Mayo, utilityman Connor Norby and right-handed pitcher Albert Suárez to minor league camp.

